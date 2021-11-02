LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate

Legal News

Market Tracker daily deal round-up

Published on: 02 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Market Tracker daily deal round-up
  • New deals announced — 2 November 2021:

Article summary

Corporate announcements for 2 November 2021, including a possible offer for Sensyne Health plc by Lord Paul Drayson, a formal sale process by Sensyne Health plc, IPOs by DSW Capital plc and Eneraqua Technologies plc, and a placing and open offer by Feedback plc. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
3 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
3 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As