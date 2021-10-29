Market Tracker daily deal round-up

LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Published on: 29 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • New deals (and AGMs) announced — 29 October 2021:

Corporate announcements for 29 October 2021, including a placing by Lamprell plc, a consolidation of capital by FirstGroup plc, a related party transaction under the AIM Rules by Synthomer plc, a delisting from AIM by Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, share buybacks by Plus500 Limited and FirstGroup plc, and AGM notices by CVS Group plc, Renishaw plc and ASOS plc. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

