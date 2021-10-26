Market Tracker daily deal round-up

LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Published on: 26 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Corporate announcements for 26 October 2021, including a placing and an open offer by Petrofac Limited, a reduction of capital by Supermarket Income REIT plc, a Class 1 transaction under the Listing Rules by River and Mercantile Group plc, a related party transaction under the AIM Rules by Petrofac Limited, a share buyback by HSBC Holdings plc and a special dividend by Softcat plc. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

