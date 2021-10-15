- Market Tracker daily deal round-up
- New deals (and AGMs) announced — 15 October 2021:
Article summary
Corporate announcements for 15 October 2021, including IPOs by Hostmore plc, Project Berry Topco Limited, Firering Strategic Minerals plc and Rubix Group Holdings Limited, a placing by ITM Power plc, an open offer by Capital & Regional plc, a joint venture between Tintra plc and Time Machine Capital 2 Limited, consolidations of capital by Newmark Security plc and TR European Growth Trust plc, a delisting from AIM by Silence Therapeutics plc, and AGM notices by Genus plc, PZ Cussons plc, Redrow plc, Close Brothers Group plc and Dunelm Group plc.
