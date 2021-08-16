Market Tracker daily deal round-up

For the latest updates on market activity and public company transactions, including key stories this week, developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and events to look out for over the next seven days, see: Market Tracker weekly highlights—12 August 2021.

New deals announced — 16 August 2021:

LR/AIM Rules transactions

Announcement date Company Industry sector Key information 13 August 2021 Creo Medical Group plc Medical Equipment Market: AIM

Transaction type: Related Party transaction (AIM Rules)

Read announcement here

Reverse Takeovers

Announcement date Company Industry sector Key information 16 August 2021 Acquirer: BSF Enterprise plc acquisition of

Target: 3D Bio-Tissues Limited Open End and Miscellaneous Investment Vehicles Market: Main

Transaction value: Not available

Read announcement here

Takeovers

Announcement date Deal Industry sector Key information 16 August 2021 Target: Ultra Electronics Holdings plc

Bidder: Cobham Group Holdings Limited Aerospace & Defence Target Market: Main

Transaction value: £2.57bn

Transaction type: Firm offer

Recommendation: Recommended

Read announcement here

