Market Tracker daily deal round-up

Corporate announcements for 16 August 2021, including a firm offer for Ultra Electronics Holdings plc by Cobham Group Holdings Limited, a reverse takeover by BSF Enterprise plc of 3D Bio-Tissues Limited and a related party transaction under the AIM Rules by Creo Medical Group plc.
For the latest updates on market activity and public company transactions, including key stories this week, developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and events to look out for over the next seven days, see: Market Tracker weekly highlights—12 August 2021.
LR/AIM Rules transactions
|Announcement date
|Company
|Industry sector
|Key information
|13 August 2021
|Creo Medical Group plc
|Medical Equipment
|Market: AIM
Transaction type: Related Party transaction (AIM Rules)
Read announcement here
Reverse Takeovers
|Announcement date
|Company
|Industry sector
|Key information
|16 August 2021
|Acquirer: BSF Enterprise plc acquisition of
Target: 3D Bio-Tissues Limited
|Open End and Miscellaneous Investment Vehicles
|Market: Main
Transaction value: Not available
Read announcement here
Takeovers
|Announcement date
|Deal
|Industry sector
|Key information
|16 August 2021
|Target: Ultra Electronics Holdings plc
Bidder: Cobham Group Holdings Limited
|Aerospace & Defence
|Target Market: Main
Transaction value: £2.57bn
Transaction type: Firm offer
Recommendation: Recommended
Read announcement here
