Legal News

Market Tracker daily deal round-up

Published on: 16 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • New deals announced — 16 August 2021:

Article summary

Corporate announcements for 16 August 2021, including a firm offer for Ultra Electronics Holdings plc by Cobham Group Holdings Limited, a reverse takeover by BSF Enterprise plc of 3D Bio-Tissues Limited and a related party transaction under the AIM Rules by Creo Medical Group plc. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

For the latest updates on market activity and public company transactions, including key stories this week, developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and events to look out for over the next seven days, see: Market Tracker weekly highlights—12 August 2021.

LR/AIM Rules transactions

Announcement dateCompanyIndustry sectorKey information
13 August 2021Creo Medical Group plcMedical EquipmentMarket: AIM
Transaction type: Related Party transaction (AIM Rules)
Read announcement here

Reverse Takeovers

Announcement dateCompanyIndustry sectorKey information
16 August 2021Acquirer: BSF Enterprise plc acquisition of
Target: 3D Bio-Tissues Limited		Open End and Miscellaneous Investment VehiclesMarket: Main
Transaction value: Not available
Read announcement here

Takeovers

Announcement dateDealIndustry sectorKey information
16 August 2021Target: Ultra Electronics Holdings plc
Bidder: Cobham Group Holdings Limited		Aerospace & DefenceTarget Market: Main
Transaction value: £2.57bn
Transaction type: Firm offer
Recommendation: Recommended
Read announcement here

The daily round-up covers all deals announced within our statement of scope from 12 noon on the previous business day until 12 noon on the date of the daily round-up. Any deals announced after this time frame will be included in the following daily round-up.

The information contained in the daily round-up is transferred to the weekly round-up on a Thursday.

All transactions covered in this update are available on the Market Tracker deal analysis tool containing over 7,000 public company deal summaries. For trend reports and other analysis see our Trend Reports subtopic.

The National Security and Investment Bill seeks to introduce a mandatory foreign direct investment notification regime (NSI regime) in the UK for transactions in certain sectors to protect national security. For information on market practice in relation to the inclusion of NSI regime conditions in takeover documentations, see our National Security and Investment regime—market practice tracker.

