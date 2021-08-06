Market Tracker daily deal round-up

Corporate announcements for 6 August 2021, including a reverse takeover by Starcrest Education The Belt & Road Limited of National Training Company Limited, a consolidation of capital by Pantheon International plc and a reduction of capital by Sportech plc.
