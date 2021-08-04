menu-search
Published on: 04 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Market Tracker daily deal round-up
  • New deals (and AGMs) announced — 4 August 2021:

Article summary

Corporate announcements for 4 August 2021, including a possible offer for DRUM Income Plus REIT plc by Custodian REIT plc, a reverse takeover by Conduity Capital plc of Smarttech247, a reduction of capital by Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc and an AGM notice by Redde Northgate plc.

