menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate

Legal News

Market Tracker daily deal round-up

Published on: 21 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Market Tracker daily deal round-up
  • New deals announced — 21 July 2021:

Article summary

Corporate announcements for 21 July 2021, including a formal sale process by Target: Tricorn Group plc and a special dividend by Next plc. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
1 Q&As