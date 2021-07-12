Market Tracker daily deal round-up

Corporate announcements for 12 July 2021, including possible offers for Daily Mail and General Trust plc by Rothermere Continuation Limited and Good Energy Group plc by Ecotricity Group Limited, a reverse takeover by Hawkwing plc of Internet Fusion Group Limited, joint ventures between ASOS plc & Nordstrom Inc and Coro Energy plc & Vinh Phuc Energy JSC, a Class 1 transaction under the Listing Rules by Tate & Lyle plc, and a related party transaction under the AIM Rules by Ilika plc.
