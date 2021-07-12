Market Tracker daily deal round-up

Article summary

Corporate announcements for 12 July 2021, including possible offers for Daily Mail and General Trust plc by Rothermere Continuation Limited and Good Energy Group plc by Ecotricity Group Limited, a reverse takeover by Hawkwing plc of Internet Fusion Group Limited, joint ventures between ASOS plc & Nordstrom Inc and Coro Energy plc & Vinh Phuc Energy JSC, a Class 1 transaction under the Listing Rules by Tate & Lyle plc, and a related party transaction under the AIM Rules by Ilika plc. or to read the full analysis.