Market Tracker daily deal round-up

New deals announced — 7 July 2021:

IPOs

Announcement date Issuer Industry sector Key information 7 July 2021 Zenova Group plc Safety Products Market: AIM

Transaction value: £4.5m

Transaction status: Schedule one announcement

Expected date of admission: 22 July 2021



Joint ventures

Announcement date Deal Industry sector Key information 7 July 2021 Orosur Mining Inc and Meridian Mining SE Gold Mining Market: AIM

Transaction value: Not available

Transaction type: Other



LR/AIM Rules transactions

Announcement date Company Industry sector Key information 7 July 2021 K3 Capital Group plc Diversified Financial Services Market: AIM

Transaction type: Related Party transaction (AIM Rules)

Transaction type: Related Party transaction (AIM Rules)

Transaction type: Related Party transaction (AIM Rules)



Secondary Offerings

Announcement date Issuer Industry sector Key information 7 July 2021 K3 Capital Group plc Diversified Financial Services Market: AIM

Transaction value: £10m

Transaction type: Placing

Transaction value: £40m

Transaction type: Placing

Transaction value: £40m

Transaction type: Placing

Segment: Premium

Transaction value: £26m

Transaction type: Placing

Segment: Premium

Transaction value: £26m

Transaction type: Placing



