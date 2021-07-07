- Market Tracker daily deal round-up
- New deals announced — 7 July 2021:
Article summary
Corporate announcements for 7 July 2021, including an IPO by Zenova Group plc, placings by K3 Capital Group plc, i3 Energy plc and On the Beach Group plc, a joint venture between Orosur Mining Inc and Meridian Mining SE and related party transactions under the AIM Rules by K3 Capital Group plc and San Leon Energy plc.
For the latest updates on market activity and public company transactions, including key stories this week, developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and events to look out for over the next seven days, see: Market Tracker weekly highlights—1 July 2021
IPOs
|Announcement date
|Issuer
|Industry sector
|Key information
|7 July 2021
|Zenova Group plc
|Safety Products
|Market: AIM
Transaction value: £4.5m
Transaction status: Schedule one announcement
Expected date of admission: 22 July 2021
Read announcement here
Joint ventures
|Announcement date
|Deal
|Industry sector
|Key information
|7 July 2021
|Orosur Mining Inc and Meridian Mining SE
|Gold Mining
|Market: AIM
Transaction value: Not available
Transaction type: Other
Read announcement here
LR/AIM Rules transactions
|Announcement date
|Company
|Industry sector
|Key information
|7 July 2021
|K3 Capital Group plc
|Diversified Financial Services
|Market: AIM
Transaction type: Related Party transaction (AIM Rules)
Read announcement here
|7 July 2021
|San Leon Energy plc
|Oil: Crude Producers
|Market: AIM
Transaction type: Related Party transaction (AIM Rules)
Read announcement here
Secondary Offerings
|Announcement date
|Issuer
|Industry sector
|Key information
|7 July 2021
|K3 Capital Group plc
|Diversified Financial Services
|Market: AIM
Transaction value: £10m
Transaction type: Placing
Read announcement here
|7 July 2021
|i3 Energy plc
|Oil: Crude Producers
|Market: AIM
Transaction value: £40m
Transaction type: Placing
Read announcement here
|6 July 2021
|On the Beach Group plc
|Travel and Tourism
|Market: Main
Segment: Premium
Transaction value: £26m
Transaction type: Placing
Read announcement here
The daily round-up covers all deals announced within our statement of scope from 12 noon on the previous business day until 12 noon on the date of the daily round-up. Any deals announced after this time frame will be included in the following daily round-up.
The information contained in the daily round-up is transferred to the weekly round-up on a Thursday.
The National Security and Investment Bill seeks to introduce a mandatory foreign direct investment notification regime (NSI regime) in the UK for transactions in certain sectors to protect national security. For information on market practice in relation to the inclusion of NSI regime conditions in takeover documentations, see our National Security and Investment regime—market practice tracker.