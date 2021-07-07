Market Tracker daily deal round-up

menu-search
Legal News

Published on: 07 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • New deals announced — 7 July 2021:

Article summary

Corporate announcements for 7 July 2021, including an IPO by Zenova Group plc, placings by K3 Capital Group plc, i3 Energy plc and On the Beach Group plc, a joint venture between Orosur Mining Inc and Meridian Mining SE and related party transactions under the AIM Rules by K3 Capital Group plc and San Leon Energy plc. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

For the latest updates on market activity and public company transactions, including key stories this week, developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and events to look out for over the next seven days, see: Market Tracker weekly highlights—1 July 2021

New deals announced — 7 July 2021:

IPOs

Announcement dateIssuerIndustry sectorKey information
7 July 2021Zenova Group plcSafety ProductsMarket: AIM
Transaction value: £4.5m
Transaction status: Schedule one announcement
Expected date of admission: 22 July 2021
Read announcement here

Joint ventures

Announcement dateDealIndustry sectorKey information
7 July 2021Orosur Mining Inc and Meridian Mining SEGold MiningMarket: AIM
Transaction value: Not available
Transaction type: Other
Read announcement here

LR/AIM Rules transactions

Announcement dateCompanyIndustry sectorKey information
7 July 2021K3 Capital Group plcDiversified Financial ServicesMarket: AIM
Transaction type: Related Party transaction (AIM Rules)
Read announcement here
7 July 2021San Leon Energy plcOil: Crude ProducersMarket: AIM
Transaction type: Related Party transaction (AIM Rules)
Read announcement here

Secondary Offerings

Announcement dateIssuerIndustry sectorKey information
7 July 2021K3 Capital Group plcDiversified Financial ServicesMarket: AIM
Transaction value: £10m
Transaction type: Placing
Read announcement here
7 July 2021i3 Energy plcOil: Crude ProducersMarket: AIM
Transaction value: £40m
Transaction type: Placing
Read announcement here
6 July 2021On the Beach Group plcTravel and TourismMarket: Main
Segment: Premium
Transaction value: £26m
Transaction type: Placing
Read announcement here

The daily round-up covers all deals announced within our statement of scope from 12 noon on the previous business day until 12 noon on the date of the daily round-up. Any deals announced after this time frame will be included in the following daily round-up.

The information contained in the daily round-up is transferred to the weekly round-up on a Thursday.

All transactions covered in this update are available on the Market Tracker deal analysis tool containing over 6,000 public company deal summaries. For trend reports and other analysis see our Trend Reports subtopic.

The National Security and Investment Bill seeks to introduce a mandatory foreign direct investment notification regime (NSI regime) in the UK for transactions in certain sectors to protect national security. For information on market practice in relation to the inclusion of NSI regime conditions in takeover documentations, see our National Security and Investment regime—market practice tracker.

