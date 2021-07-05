- Market Tracker daily deal round-up
- New deals announced (and AGMs) — 5 July 2021:
Corporate announcements for 5 July 2021, including a firm offer for Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc by Fortress Investment Group, LLC, possible offers for Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc by Apollo Global Management, Inc and GCP Student Living plc by a consortium comprising of Scape Living plc, APG Asset Management N.V. and The Blackstone Group International Partners LLP, IPOs by Bradda Head Holdings Limited, Forward Partners Group plc and HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc, a Class 1 transaction under the Listing Rules by Esken Limited, a related party transaction under the AIM Rules by JD Sports Fashion plc, and an AGM notice by Wizz Air Holdings plc.
For the latest updates on market activity and public company transactions, including key stories this week, developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and events to look out for over the next seven days, see: Market Tracker weekly highlights—1 July 2021
AGMs
|Announcement date
|Company
|Industry sector
|Key information
|2 July 2021
|Wizz Air Holdings plc
|Airlines
|Market: Main
Date of AGM: 27 July 2021
Read announcement here
IPOs
|Announcement date
|Issuer
|Industry sector
|Key information
|5 July 2021
|Bradda Head Holdings Limited
|Mining
|Market: AIM
Transaction value: £6.2m
Transaction status: Schedule one announcement
Expected date of admission: 19 July 2021
Read announcement here
|5 July 2021
|Forward Partners Group plc
|Investment
|Market: AIM
Transaction value: Not available
Transaction status: Schedule one announcement
Expected date of admission: Mid July 2021
Read announcement here
|5 July 2021
|HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc
|Energy & utilities
|Market: Main
Transaction value: £250m
Transaction status: Intention to float
Expected date of admission: 31 July 2021
Read announcement here
LR/AIM Rules transactions
|Announcement date
|Company
|Industry sector
|Key information
|5 July 2021
|JD Sports Fashion plc
|Apparel Retailers
|Market: Main
Transaction type: Related Party transaction (Listing Rules)
Read announcement here
|2 July 2021
|Esken Limited
|Transportation Services
|Market: Main
Transaction type: Class 1 (Listing Rules)
Read announcement here
Takeovers
|Announcement date
|Deal
|Industry sector
|Key information
|5 July 2021
|Target: Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc
Bidder: Apollo Global Management, Inc
|Food Retailers and Wholesalers
|Target Market: Main
Transaction type: Possible offer
Recommendation: No definitive recommendation
Read announcement here
|3 July 2021
|Target: Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc
Bidder: Fortress Investment Group, LLC
|Food Retailers and Wholesalers
|Target Market: Main
Transaction value: £6.3bn
Transaction type: Firm offer
Structure: Scheme
Recommendation: Recommended
Read announcement here
|2 July 2021
|Target: GCP Student Living plc
Bidders: Scape Living plc, APG Asset Management N.V. and The Blackstone Group International Partners LLP
|Residential REITs
|Target Market: Main
Transaction type: Possible offer
Recommendation: No definitive recommendation
Read announcement here
