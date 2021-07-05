Market Tracker daily deal round-up

For the latest updates on market activity and public company transactions, including key stories this week, developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and events to look out for over the next seven days, see: Market Tracker weekly highlights—1 July 2021

New deals announced (and AGMs) — 5 July 2021:

AGMs

Announcement date Company Industry sector Key information 2 July 2021 Wizz Air Holdings plc Airlines Market: Main

Date of AGM: 27 July 2021

Read announcement here

IPOs

Announcement date Issuer Industry sector Key information 5 July 2021 Bradda Head Holdings Limited Mining Market: AIM

Transaction value: £6.2m

Transaction status: Schedule one announcement

Expected date of admission: 19 July 2021

Read announcement here 5 July 2021 Forward Partners Group plc Investment Market: AIM

Transaction value: Not available

Transaction status: Schedule one announcement

Expected date of admission: Mid July 2021

Read announcement here 5 July 2021 HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc Energy & utilities Market: Main

Transaction value: £250m

Transaction status: Intention to float

Expected date of admission: 31 July 2021

Read announcement here

LR/AIM Rules transactions

Announcement date Company Industry sector Key information 5 July 2021 JD Sports Fashion plc Apparel Retailers Market: Main

Transaction type: Related Party transaction (Listing Rules)

Read announcement here 2 July 2021 Esken Limited Transportation Services Market: Main

Transaction type: Class 1 (Listing Rules)

Read announcement here

Takeovers

Announcement date Deal Industry sector Key information 5 July 2021 Target: Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc

Bidder: Apollo Global Management, Inc Food Retailers and Wholesalers Target Market: Main

Transaction type: Possible offer

Recommendation: No definitive recommendation

Read announcement here 3 July 2021 Target: Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc

Bidder: Fortress Investment Group, LLC Food Retailers and Wholesalers Target Market: Main

Transaction value: £6.3bn

Transaction type: Firm offer

Structure: Scheme

Recommendation: Recommended

Read announcement here 2 July 2021 Target: GCP Student Living plc

Bidders: Scape Living plc, APG Asset Management N.V. and The Blackstone Group International Partners LLP Residential REITs Target Market: Main

Transaction type: Possible offer

Recommendation: No definitive recommendation

Read announcement here

The daily round-up covers all deals announced within our statement of scope from 12 noon on the previous business day until 12 noon on the date of the daily round-up. Any deals announced after this time frame will be included in the following daily round-up.

The information contained in the daily round-up is transferred to the weekly round-up on a Thursday.

All transactions covered in this update are available on the Market Tracker deal analysis tool containing over 6,000 public company deal summaries. For trend reports and other analysis see our Trend Reports subtopic.

The National Security and Investment Bill seeks to introduce a mandatory foreign direct investment notification regime (NSI regime) in the UK for transactions in certain sectors to protect national security. For information on market practice in relation to the inclusion of NSI regime conditions in takeover documentations, see our National Security and Investment regime—market practice tracker.