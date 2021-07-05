menu-search
Legal News

Market Tracker daily deal round-up
Published on: 05 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • New deals announced (and AGMs) — 5 July 2021:

Corporate announcements for 5 July 2021, including a firm offer for Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc by Fortress Investment Group, LLC, possible offers for Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc by Apollo Global Management, Inc and GCP Student Living plc by a consortium comprising of Scape Living plc, APG Asset Management N.V. and The Blackstone Group International Partners LLP, IPOs by Bradda Head Holdings Limited, Forward Partners Group plc and HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc, a Class 1 transaction under the Listing Rules by Esken Limited, a related party transaction under the AIM Rules by JD Sports Fashion plc, and an AGM notice by Wizz Air Holdings plc. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

For the latest updates on market activity and public company transactions, including key stories this week, developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and events to look out for over the next seven days, see: Market Tracker weekly highlights—1 July 2021

New deals announced (and AGMs) — 5 July 2021:

AGMs

Announcement dateCompanyIndustry sectorKey information
2 July 2021Wizz Air Holdings plcAirlinesMarket: Main
Date of AGM: 27 July 2021
Read announcement here

IPOs

Announcement dateIssuerIndustry sectorKey information
5 July 2021Bradda Head Holdings LimitedMiningMarket: AIM
Transaction value: £6.2m
Transaction status: Schedule one announcement
Expected date of admission: 19 July 2021
Read announcement here
5 July 2021Forward Partners Group plcInvestmentMarket: AIM
Transaction value: Not available
Transaction status: Schedule one announcement
Expected date of admission: Mid July 2021
Read announcement here
5 July 2021HydrogenOne Capital Growth plcEnergy & utilitiesMarket: Main
Transaction value: £250m
Transaction status: Intention to float
Expected date of admission: 31 July 2021
Read announcement here

LR/AIM Rules transactions

Announcement dateCompanyIndustry sectorKey information
5 July 2021JD Sports Fashion plcApparel RetailersMarket: Main
Transaction type: Related Party transaction (Listing Rules)
Read announcement here
2 July 2021Esken LimitedTransportation ServicesMarket: Main
Transaction type: Class 1 (Listing Rules)
Read announcement here

Takeovers

Announcement dateDealIndustry sectorKey information
5 July 2021Target: Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc
Bidder: Apollo Global Management, Inc 		Food Retailers and WholesalersTarget Market: Main
Transaction type: Possible offer
Recommendation: No definitive recommendation
Read announcement here
3 July 2021Target: Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc
Bidder: Fortress Investment Group, LLC 		Food Retailers and WholesalersTarget Market: Main
Transaction value: £6.3bn
Transaction type: Firm offer
Structure: Scheme
Recommendation: Recommended
Read announcement here
2 July 2021Target: GCP Student Living plc
Bidders: Scape Living plc, APG Asset Management N.V. and The Blackstone Group International Partners LLP		Residential REITsTarget Market: Main
Transaction type: Possible offer
Recommendation: No definitive recommendation
Read announcement here

The daily round-up covers all deals announced within our statement of scope from 12 noon on the previous business day until 12 noon on the date of the daily round-up. Any deals announced after this time frame will be included in the following daily round-up.

The information contained in the daily round-up is transferred to the weekly round-up on a Thursday.

All transactions covered in this update are available on the Market Tracker deal analysis tool containing over 6,000 public company deal summaries. For trend reports and other analysis see our Trend Reports subtopic.

The National Security and Investment Bill seeks to introduce a mandatory foreign direct investment notification regime (NSI regime) in the UK for transactions in certain sectors to protect national security. For information on market practice in relation to the inclusion of NSI regime conditions in takeover documentations, see our National Security and Investment regime—market practice tracker.

