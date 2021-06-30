menu-search
Market Tracker daily deal round-up

Published on: 30 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • New deals announced — 30 June 2021:

Corporate announcements for 30 June 2021, including IPOs by Northcoders Group plc and South West Brands plc, placings by EnQuest plc and Urban Logistics REIT plc, an open offer by EnQuest plc, and a reverse takeover by Vertu Capital Limited of Vox Capital Plc, and a share buyback by CRH plc. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

