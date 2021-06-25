menu-search
Market Tracker daily deal round-up
  • Market Tracker daily deal round-up
  • New deals (and AGMs) announced — 25 June 2021:

Corporate announcements for 25 June 2021, including placings by Angle plc and UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, a Class 1 transaction under the Listing Rules by UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, and an AGM notice by Pennon Group plc. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

