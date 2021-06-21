- Market Tracker daily deal round-up
- New deals (and AGMs) announced — 21 June 2021:
Article summary
Corporate announcements for 21 June 2021, including possible offers for Senior plc by Lone Star Global Acquisitions, Ltd and Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC, an IPO by Saietta Group plc, an open offer by NMCN plc, a share buyback by Frasers Group plc, and AGM notices by B&M European Value Retail S.A., Biffa plc, Mediclinic International plc, Royal Mail plc, SSE plc and United Utilities Group plc.
