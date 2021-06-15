- Market Tracker daily deal round-up
- New deals (and AGMs) announced — 15 June 2021:
Article summary
Corporate announcements for 15 June 2021, including a placing by Access Intelligence plc, a reverse takeover by Access Intelligence plc of Isentia Group Limited, a joint venture between SigmaRoc plc and and Carrières du Boulonnais, a related party transaction under the AIM Rules by Access Intelligence plc, a delisting from AIM by Motif Bio plc, and AGM notices by Electrocomponents plc, Johnson Matthey plc and QinetiQ Group plc.
