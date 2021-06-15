menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate

Legal News

Market Tracker daily deal round-up

Market Tracker daily deal round-up
Published on: 15 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Market Tracker daily deal round-up
  • New deals (and AGMs) announced — 15 June 2021:

Article summary

Corporate announcements for 15 June 2021, including a placing by Access Intelligence plc, a reverse takeover by Access Intelligence plc of Isentia Group Limited, a joint venture between SigmaRoc plc and and Carrières du Boulonnais, a related party transaction under the AIM Rules by Access Intelligence plc, a delisting from AIM by Motif Bio plc, and AGM notices by Electrocomponents plc, Johnson Matthey plc and QinetiQ Group plc. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU lawWhat is direct effect of EU law?The doctrine of direct effect is a fundamental principle of EU law developed by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Van Gend en Loos. It is a mechanism through which individuals can enforce rights in Member States’ courts, based on EU

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
1 Q&As