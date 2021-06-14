menu-search
Legal News

Market Tracker daily deal round-up
Published on: 14 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • New deals (and AGMs) announced — 14 June 2021:

Corporate announcements for 14 June 2021, including IPOs by Silver Bullet Data Services Group plc and Future Biogas Group plc, a placing by Draper Esprit plc, a joint venture between Ncondezi Energy Limited, Nesa Capital (Pty) Ltd and Nesa Engineering (Pty) Ltd and AGM notices by British Land Co plc, Experian plc, LondonMetric Property plc and Sirius Real Estate Limited. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in BankruptcyThe office of the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) was created by section 156 of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1856 . Previously, the functions of the AiB were limited but since 1993, with the enactment of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1993 (B(S)A 1993), the role

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

