Legal News

Market Tracker daily deal round-up

Published on: 11 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • New deals announced — 11 June 2021:

Corporate announcements for 11 June 2021, including firm offers for Proactis Holdings plc by Pollen Street Capital Limited and DBAY Advisors Limited, and Sigma Capital Group plc by PineBridge Benson Elliot LLP, an IPO by Seraphim Space Investment Trust plc, and a reverse takeover by Plutus PowerGen plc of Ben's Creek Carbon LLC. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

