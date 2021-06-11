Market Tracker daily deal round-up

Corporate announcements for 11 June 2021, including firm offers for Proactis Holdings plc by Pollen Street Capital Limited and DBAY Advisors Limited, and Sigma Capital Group plc by PineBridge Benson Elliot LLP, an IPO by Seraphim Space Investment Trust plc, and a reverse takeover by Plutus PowerGen plc of Ben's Creek Carbon LLC.
