Legal News

Market Tracker daily deal round-up
Published on: 09 June 2021
  • New deals (and AGMs) announced — 9 June 2021:

Article summary

Corporate announcements for 9 June 2021, including an IPO by Orcadian Energy plc, a placing and an open offer by Gulf Marine Services plc, a reverse takeover by Honye Financial Services Limited of Zoyo Capital Limited, a consolidation of capital by Gulf Marine Services plc, a reduction of capital by Aveva Group plc, and AGM notices by Pets at Home Group plc, Aveva Group plc, First Derivatives plc and National Grid plc. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

