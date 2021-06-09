- Market Tracker daily deal round-up
- New deals (and AGMs) announced — 9 June 2021:
Article summary
Corporate announcements for 9 June 2021, including an IPO by Orcadian Energy plc, a placing and an open offer by Gulf Marine Services plc, a reverse takeover by Honye Financial Services Limited of Zoyo Capital Limited, a consolidation of capital by Gulf Marine Services plc, a reduction of capital by Aveva Group plc, and AGM notices by Pets at Home Group plc, Aveva Group plc, First Derivatives plc and National Grid plc.
