Market Tracker daily deal round-up
Published on: 01 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Market Tracker daily deal round-up
  • New deals (and AGMs) announced — 1 June 2021:

Article summary

Corporate announcements for 1 June 2021, including possible offers for Sanne Group plc by Cinven Funds and Senior plc by Lone Star Global Acquisitions Limited, an IPO by Victorian Plumbing Group Limited, a placing and reverse takeover by Longboat Energy plc, a consolidation of capital by Shefa Gems Ltd, and an AGM notice by Vodafone Group plc. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

