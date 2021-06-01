Market Tracker daily deal round-up

Corporate announcements for 1 June 2021, including possible offers for Sanne Group plc by Cinven Funds and Senior plc by Lone Star Global Acquisitions Limited, an IPO by Victorian Plumbing Group Limited, a placing and reverse takeover by Longboat Energy plc, a consolidation of capital by Shefa Gems Ltd, and an AGM notice by Vodafone Group plc.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For
Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice
RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,
Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.