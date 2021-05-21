- Market Tracker daily deal round-up
- New deals announced — 21 May 2021:
Article summary
Corporate announcements for 21 May 2021, including placings by Induction Healthcare Group plc, Staffline Group plc, Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc and Diversified Energy Company plc, an open offer by Staffline Group plc, a share buyback by Coca-Cola HBC AG, a special dividend by Travis Perkins plc, and AGM notices by Coca-Cola HBC AG, IQE plc and Sumo Group plc.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.