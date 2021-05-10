Market Tracker daily deal round-up

Corporate announcements for 10 May 2021, including an IPO by Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust plc, a related party transaction under the AIM Rules by Phoenix Global Resources plc, a special dividend by Midwich Group plc, and AGM notices by International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A., Provident Financial plc and Whitbread plc.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be
The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a
Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the
For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.