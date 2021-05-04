Market Tracker daily deal round-up

Corporate announcements for 4 May 2021, including a firm offer for Proactis Holdings plc by Pollen Street Capital Limited, an IPO by Dianomi plc, a placing and an open offer by Infrastrata plc, a Related Party transaction under the AIM Rules by Restore plc, share buybacks by Ashtead Group plc and Frasers Group plc, and AGM notices by Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc and Playtech plc.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Criminal offences are generally divided into two categories: •conduct crimes, and •result crimesA conduct crime is a crime where only the forbidden conduct needs to be proved. For example, an accused is guilty of dangerous driving if they drove a motor vehicle dangerously on a road or other public
This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe
BREXIT: UK is leaving EU on Exit Day (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on the impact of Brexit on e-money requirements, see Practice Note: Impact of Brexit: Payment services and electronic money directives—quick
Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.