Market Tracker daily deal round-up

Published on: 27 April 2021
  • New deals (and AGMs) announced — 27 April 2021:

Corporate announcements for 27 April 2021, including a placing by IronRidge Resources Limited, a reverse takeover by of, a consolidation of capital by Crossword Cybersecurity plc, a related party transaction under the AIM Rules by IronRidge Resources Limited, a share buyback by BP plc, and an AGM notice by Hilton Food Group plc. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

