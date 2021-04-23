Sign-in Help
Market Tracker daily deal round-up

23 April 2021
  New deals (and AGMs) announced — 23 April 2021:

Corporate announcements for 23 April 2021, including a joint venture between LSL Property Services plc and Pollen Street Capital, a consolidation of capital by Bahamas Petroleum Company plc, a Class 1 transaction under the Listing Rules by Firstgroup plc, and AGM notices by Alliance Pharma plc, Hochschild Mining plc and Smart Metering Systems plc.

