- Market Tracker daily deal round-up
- New deals (and AGMs) announced — 21 April 2021:
Corporate announcements for 21 April 2021, including placings by Diurnal Group plc and Savannah Resources plc, an open offer by Diurnal Group plc, a reverse takeover by Catena Group plc of Insight Capital Partners Limited, a consolidation and sub-division of capital by Vectura Group plc, a Class 1 transaction under the Listing Rules by Melrose Industries plc, related party transactions under the AIM Rules by Savannah Resources plc and Kistos plc, and AGM notices by Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc, Hill & Smith Holdings plc and Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc.
