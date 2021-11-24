Market Tracker daily deal round-up

LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Published on: 24 November 2021
  New deals announced — 24 November 2021:

Corporate announcements for 24 November 2021, including an IPO by Hambro Perks Acquisition Company Limited, a placing and an open offer by Horizonte Minerals plc, a Class 1 transaction under the Listing Rules by River and Mercantile Group plc, and a related party transaction under the AIM Rules by Seeing Machines Limited. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

