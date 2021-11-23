LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate

Legal News

Market Tracker daily deal round-up

Published on: 23 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Market Tracker daily deal round-up
  • New deals (and AGMs) announced — 23 November 2021:

Article summary

Corporate announcements for 23 November 2021, including possible offers for River and Mercantile Group plc by Premier Miton Group plc and AssetCo plc, a firm offer for Universe Group plc by Professional DataSolutions, Inc, a placing by Seeing Machines Limited, and an AGM notice by Dotdigital Group plc. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
3 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
3 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As