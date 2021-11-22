Market Tracker daily deal round-up

Article summary

Corporate announcements for 22 November 2021, including a formal sale process by The Forest Company Limited, IPOs by Ondine Biomedical Inc and Windward Ltd, a placing and an open offer by Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, a Class 1 transaction under the Listing Rules by Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, and a delisting from AIM by Amryt Pharma plc. or to read the full analysis.