Market Tracker daily deal round-up

Published on: 22 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • New deals announced — 22 November 2021:

Corporate announcements for 22 November 2021, including a formal sale process by The Forest Company Limited, IPOs by Ondine Biomedical Inc and Windward Ltd, a placing and an open offer by Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, a Class 1 transaction under the Listing Rules by Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, and a delisting from AIM by Amryt Pharma plc. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

