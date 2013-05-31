Sign-in Help
Market manipulation—balancing transparency with business viability

Published on: 31 May 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • What are the concerns facing the commodities market?
  • What expected impact would new rules on swaps have?
  • How can the sector prepare for new rules; and how can the sector get its houses in order before implementation?
  • Is transparency in the sector to be desired?
  • Following the recent negative press, how significant is the reputational damage of dubious trades?

Article summary

Banking & Finance analysis: Will the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s proposed new rules on swaps in the energy and metals market successfully make them more transparent? Luca Salerno of Dentons examines the commodities market and concerns of reputational damage. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

