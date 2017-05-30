- Mapping the manifestos 2017—pensions
- What are the main pension priorities outlined in each of the main political parties’ manifestos?
- There has recently been a renewed focus on expanding the Pension Regulator’s powers to veto mergers or acquisitions if they threaten the solvency of a connected pension scheme, as part of a consultation on reform of the defined benefit system. What mention has been made of this and what are the different party approaches to this issue?
- What weight has been attached to automatic enrolment and are there any proposals to extend it beyond the current range of eligible persons, for example, to include 18–21 year olds, self-employed people?
- What have the main political parties said with regards to combating pension scams? What support is there, if any, for introducing an authorisation scheme?
- Do you envisage there being any difficulties with any of the promises of the main political parties?
- The Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) has renewed its calls for a scrapping of pension tax relief and the lifetime allowance—has this been picked up by any of the main political parties?
- Is there cross-party consensus on any of the main issues affecting pensions, and if so, do you expect this to translate into continuity for the current pension policies?
- Are there any other issues raised in the manifesto that could have implications for pensions?
Article summary
Pensions analysis: What are the main pensions commitments made by each of the main UK political parties in their manifestos? Rosalind Connor, partner at ARC Pensions Law, examines the detail of the manifestos ahead of the general election on 8 June 2017 and discusses whether there is any cross-party alignment over the main issues affecting the pensions industry.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.