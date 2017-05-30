Sign-in Help
Home / Pensions / Types of private sector pensions / NEST

Legal News

Mapping the manifestos 2017—pensions

Mapping the manifestos 2017—pensions
Published on: 30 May 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Mapping the manifestos 2017—pensions
  • What are the main pension priorities outlined in each of the main political parties’ manifestos?
  • There has recently been a renewed focus on expanding the Pension Regulator’s powers to veto mergers or acquisitions if they threaten the solvency of a connected pension scheme, as part of a consultation on reform of the defined benefit system. What mention has been made of this and what are the different party approaches to this issue?
  • What weight has been attached to automatic enrolment and are there any proposals to extend it beyond the current range of eligible persons, for example, to include 18–21 year olds, self-employed people?
  • What have the main political parties said with regards to combating pension scams? What support is there, if any, for introducing an authorisation scheme?
  • Do you envisage there being any difficulties with any of the promises of the main political parties?
  • The Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) has renewed its calls for a scrapping of pension tax relief and the lifetime allowance—has this been picked up by any of the main political parties?
  • Is there cross-party consensus on any of the main issues affecting pensions, and if so, do you expect this to translate into continuity for the current pension policies?
  • Are there any other issues raised in the manifesto that could have implications for pensions?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: What are the main pensions commitments made by each of the main UK political parties in their manifestos? Rosalind Connor, partner at ARC Pensions Law, examines the detail of the manifestos ahead of the general election on 8 June 2017 and discusses whether there is any cross-party alignment over the main issues affecting the pensions industry. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

LEXISNEXIS

The equity of redemption

Disposal and devolutionThe equity of redemption arises as soon as the mortgage is made. It is an interest in the land which the mortgagor can:•transfer, lease or mortgage inter vivos, or•by will (it passes on intestacy)No cloggingIt is a fundamental principle of a mortgage that there must be no clog

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More