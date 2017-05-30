- Mapping the manifestos 2017—an overview of tax pledges (part two)
- Original news
- What are the parties’ proposals on personal tax rates?
- What are the parties’ proposals on corporate tax rates?
- What do the parties say about VAT and customs duty post-Brexit?
- Are all parties proposing to bring back the provisions that were dropped to get Finance Act 2017 through, such as the corporate interest restriction?
- What do the parties have to say on tax avoidance?
- Do the parties differ in their approach to tax transparency?
- What are the parties’ proposals on international collaboration on tax in a post-EU world?
- How do the parties differ in their approach to devolution of tax powers?
- Is any party suggesting anything innovative in relation to tax?
- Does the Green Party manifesto include anything interesting on tax?
Article summary
Tax analysis: Zoe Arnautov, managing associate at Simmons & Simmons LLP, examines the tax pledges in the manifestos of the major parties, and discusses plans to enhance tax transparency, tackle tax avoidance and devolve tax powers.
