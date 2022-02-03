Mandatory injunction for delivery of software (Transparently Ltd v Growth Capital Ventures Ltd)

Article summary

TMT analysis: This judgment dealt with an application by Transparently Ltd (‘TL’) for an order requiring Growth Capital Ventures Ltd (GCV) to deliver up to TL’s software, source code and other documents required for completion of an IT platform developed by GCV. The application was rejected. This was because TL had not been able to satisfy the court on the high threshold required to be overcome for mandatory injunctions. Written by Kushal Gandhi and Vanessa Whitman, partners at CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP. or to read the full analysis.