Mandatory anti-suit injunction to prevent continuation of Armenian court proceedings in breach of an arbitration agreement (VTB Bank v Mejlumyan)

Mr Justice Bryan in the Commercial Court granted a final mandatory anti-suit injunction requiring the defendant ('VDM') to terminate proceedings in the Armenian courts brought in breach of an arbitration agreement. Prior to this decision, Mr Justice Butcher had granted a prohibitory anti-suit injunction preventing VDM from taking any steps in the Armenian proceedings. However, following receipt of the draft judgment relating to the prohibitory injunction, and prior to its handing down, VDM's lawyers invited the Armenian courts to determine the claim in VDM's absence. Bryan J held that VTB had an 'exceptionally strong case' for the grant of a mandatory injunction which required VDM to terminate its proceedings in Armenia. The case provides useful guidance for applicants for mandatory anti-suit relief, which can be sought where proceedings in breach of an arbitration clause are continued in the face of a prohibitory injunction. Written by Ned Beale, partner at Hausfeld LLP, Anna Gilbert, counsel at Hausfeld LLP and Rebecca Warder, head of Knowledge at Hausfeld LLP.