Manchester City’s arbitral award challenges rejected by the Commercial Court (Manchester City Football Club v Football Association Premier League)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: Mrs Justice Moulder in the Commercial court rejected Manchester City Football Club’s (‘Manchester City’) applications to challenge an arbitral award under sections 67 and 68 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996). The judgment provides an insight into the factors the courts will consider under such applications and provided helpful commentary on the Supreme Court decision in Halliburton Company v Chubb Bermuda Insurance where the circumstances in which an arbitrator may appear to be biased were considered. The case also highlights circumstances in which a party to a contract may waive its right to object to the process by which individuals are appointed to a panel from which arbitrators are to be selected. Written by Cathryn Hopkins, senior associate and Harry Hall, associate at CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP. or to read the full analysis.