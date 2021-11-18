Managing trade mark and design portfolios post-Brexit

Article summary

IP analysis: David Stone, partner, and Beverley Potts, senior PSL, at Allen & Overy discuss trade mark and design portfolio issues to be considered following Brexit, in particular in relation to the new comparable trade mark registrations and re-registered designs and the consequences if the EU rights from which these derive were subject to pending proceedings as at IP completion day. They also consider the current position in relation to the disclosure of unregistered designs and what strategies are available to designers in order to maximise the scope of protection they can obtain for their work in the UK and EU. or to read the full analysis.