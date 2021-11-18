- Managing trade mark and design portfolios post-Brexit
- Are there any portfolio management issues which right holders should consider in relation to their new comparable trade marks and re-registered designs?
- What are the consequences for comparable trade mark registrations and re-registered designs if the EU rights from which they derive were subject to pending proceedings before the courts or registries as at IP Completion Day?
- What is the current position in relation to the disclosure of unregistered designs, and what strategy should designers take in order to maximise the scope of protection that they can obtain for their designs in both the UK and EU?
- Are there any other issues that right holders should consider when reviewing their trade mark and design portfolios and agreements?
Article summary
IP analysis: David Stone, partner, and Beverley Potts, senior PSL, at Allen & Overy discuss trade mark and design portfolio issues to be considered following Brexit, in particular in relation to the new comparable trade mark registrations and re-registered designs and the consequences if the EU rights from which these derive were subject to pending proceedings as at IP completion day. They also consider the current position in relation to the disclosure of unregistered designs and what strategies are available to designers in order to maximise the scope of protection they can obtain for their work in the UK and EU.
