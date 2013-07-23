Sign-in Help
Managing bank failure in the Eurozone

Published on: 23 July 2013
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Managing bank failure in the Eurozone
  • Original news
  • What are the key proposals?
  • What relevance is this for UK firms generally?
  • Does the proposal raise any particular concerns?
  • In outline, what are the positive benefits of this proposal?
  • How does this fit into the bigger picture?
  • What are the next steps and what sort of timetable would this follow before being implemented?

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: What steps are the Eurozone taking to prevent future banking crises? Brian Polk, director at PwC, discusses the Commission’s recent proposals on banking supervision and what they might mean for the UK. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

