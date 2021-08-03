menu-search
Management need to act rationally when allocating partnership profits (Tribe v Elborne Mitchell LLP)

Published on: 03 августа 2021
Commercial analysis: In Tribe v Elborne Mitchell LLP, the High Court held that, when deciding how to allocate profits to the members of a limited liability partnership (LLP) under the terms of the partnership deed, the management will be held to a particular standard and need to act rationally and to not take into account irrelevant matters or ignore relevant ones. Interestingly, the judge also noted that, in deciding whether to ratify or modify the management’s proposed allocation, the members (or partners) of the LLP were also held to a standard that obligated them to act in good faith. The case is important in highlighting the need for partners of LLPs to follow reasonable processes when deciding profit allocation. Written by Lois Horne, partner at Macfarlanes LLP, Dominic Sedghi, head of knowledge at Macfarlanes LLP and Luke Chinniah, solicitor at Macfarlanes LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

