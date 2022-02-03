LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Maltese bank loses challenge to ECB ban over Iran woes

Published on: 03 February 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: An EU court upheld on 2 February 2022 the EU's central bank's decision to ban a Maltese lender from operating after its majority shareholder was arrested for allegedly funneling cash into Iran—even though his US conviction was eventually dismissed. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

