Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / The doctrine of res judicata

Malaysian businessman loses appeal over €36m shares claim

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: A Malaysian businessman must face a €36m (US$42.4m) lawsuit over shares in a telecommunications project, as the Court of Appeal found the claimant company did not abuse the court’s process by filing two actions stemming from the same dispute. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

