Malaysian Airlines—English Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned (Re MAB Leasing)

Published on: 01 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Foreign Company
  • CTC
  • Unanimous consent
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Mr Justice Snowden has sanctioned a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 between Malaysian incorporated MAB Leasing Ltd (MAB) and certain of its creditors (the Scheme Creditors) (the Scheme). MAB is part of the group of companies owned by Malaysia Aviation Group Berhad (the Group) which operates Malaysia Airlines Berhad, the national air carrier of Malaysia. The Scheme Creditors are the lessors under certain of the Group’s operating leases, which were all governed by English law and contained jurisdiction clauses in favour of the English courts. All Scheme Creditors were given the same menu of options to choose from, pursuant to which MAB’s obligations under the relevant operating leases would be amended. In his judgment, Snowden J considered the ability of a foreign company to propose an English scheme, questions relating to the Cape Town Convention on International Interests in Mobile Equipment (the CTC) and associated Protocol to the CTC on matters specific to Aircraft Equipment (the Aircraft Protocol) and whether the court can sanction a scheme proposed with unanimous scheme creditor support. Written by Lois Deasey, partner and Emma Butler, counsel at Akin Gump LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

