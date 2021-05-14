menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2021

Legal News

Malaysia—High Court issues anti-arbitration injunction against London arbitration and rejects parallel application to stay court proceedings (MISC Berhad v Cockett Marine Oil (Asia))

Malaysia—High Court issues anti-arbitration injunction against London arbitration and rejects parallel application to stay court proceedings (MISC Berhad v Cockett Marine Oil (Asia))
Published on: 14 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Malaysia—High Court issues anti-arbitration injunction against London arbitration and rejects parallel application to stay court proceedings (MISC Berhad v Cockett Marine Oil (Asia))
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Comment

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Malaysian High Court issued an anti-arbitration injunction to stay a London-seated arbitration on the grounds that the arbitration proceedings were in breach of an exclusive jurisdiction clause in favour of the Malaysian courts. The decision confirms the power of Malaysian courts to restrain a foreign-seated arbitration where the court takes the view that it has jurisdiction over the dispute, and provides guidance on the circumstances in which a Malaysian court will exercise this power. Written by Peter Godwin, partner, Daniel Chua and Michele Yee, associates, at Herbert Smith Freehills LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

This Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in exchange for something of value, known as

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More