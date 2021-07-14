menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property Disputes / Enforcing security and property insolvency / Property insolvency

Legal News

Making sense of company voluntary arrangements (CVAs) post New Look and Regis—voting and disclosure (landlord’s perspective)

Making sense of company voluntary arrangements (CVAs) post New Look and Regis—voting and disclosure (landlord’s perspective)
Published on: 14 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Making sense of company voluntary arrangements (CVAs) post New Look and Regis—voting and disclosure (landlord’s perspective)
  • Discounting of landlord claims for voting purposes
  • Is there a material irregularity if a landlord’s claim is calculated using a formula?
  • What amounts to a fair discount?
  • How should a claim be valued?
  • Counting the unimpaired creditor votes
  • When might unimpaired creditor voting be unfair?
  • Disclosure
  • Summary

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: this News Analysis looks at voting and disclosure in a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) from a landlord’s perspective following the decisions in Regis and New Look. Written by John Alderton, Devinder Singh, Russell Hill and Mark Prior of Squire Patton Boggs. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More