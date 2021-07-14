menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property Disputes / Enforcing security and property insolvency / Property insolvency

Legal News

Making sense of Company Voluntary Arrangements (CVAs) post New Look and Regis—rent reductions and modification of lease terms (landlord’s perspective)

Making sense of Company Voluntary Arrangements (CVAs) post New Look and Regis—rent reductions and modification of lease terms (landlord’s perspective)
Published on: 14 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Making sense of Company Voluntary Arrangements (CVAs) post New Look and Regis—rent reductions and modification of lease terms (landlord’s perspective)
  • Rent Reductions
  • What does no worse off than in the relevant alternative mean?
  • Can a CVA reduce rent to below market rent?
  • During a notice termination period, how much rent should a landlord be paid?
  • Can a CVA impose a term that requires a landlord to be paid nothing?
  • Can a CVA grant the company a new right to terminate that is not in the lease?
  • Turnover rent
  • Is a landlord entitled to ask for a profit-share Fund?
  • Termination rights
    • More...

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: this News Analysis looks at the ability of a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) to affect rent reductions and modifications of leases from a landlord’s perspective following the decisions in Regis and New Look. Written by John Alderton, Devinder Singh, Russell Hill and Mark Prior of Squire Patton Boggs. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More