Making Lord Frost Cabinet Minister for EU relations makes sense—and suggests a hostile strategy

Published on: 24 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Making Lord Frost Cabinet Minister for EU relations makes sense—and suggests a hostile strategy
  • Central government co-ordination makes sense for managing the UK-EU relationship
  • As a Minister, Lord Frost will be more accountable and have more formal authority
  • Lord Frost’s appointment will not reset the UK’s relations with the EU

Article summary

Public Law analysis: In this analysis, Maddy Thimont Jack, associate director on the Institute for Government's (IfG) Brexit team, estimates that while Lord Frost's appointment should bring welcome co-ordination and accountability to the UK's post-Brexit strategy, it also suggests that the strategy will be more 'hardline' than flexible.

