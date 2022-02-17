LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Establishing legal liability / Claims involving fraud and fundamental dishonesty

Making a finding of fundamental dishonesty—a two-pronged approach (Cojanu v Essex Partnership University NHS Trust)

Published on: 17 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: This case involved an appeal by the claimant following a finding of fundamental dishonesty at trial in May 2021. At the appeal in July 2021, the judge gave careful consideration to previous case law, and provides helpful guidance to practitioners and judges when considering the defence of fundamental dishonesty under section 57 of the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015 (CJCA 2015). The recorder’s decision at trial was overturned on appeal, as it gave insufficient consideration to the legal tests for fundamental dishonesty, and application to the facts of the case. Further the judge found that incorrect pleadings by the claimant’s representatives did not amount to fundamental dishonesty and should not have prejudiced the claimant. As the result of the appeal, the claimant was awarded additional damages to take into account future medical costs and loss of earnings capacity. Written by Alicia Thonet, litigation executive and Emma Doughty, principal lawyer at Slater and Gordon Lawyers UK. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

