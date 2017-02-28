- Maintenance payments as a gateway to independence (Mills v Mills)
- What was the background to this case?
- What were the key issues at appeal?
- What did the Court of Appeal decide, and why?
- What are the potential ramifications of this?
- How does the judgment fit in with developments or trends in this area of law?
Family analysis: How did the Court of Appeal approach a cross-application for an upward variation of a joint lives maintenance order taking into account financial decisions made by a divorcing spouse over a 15-year period? Frank Feehan QC, barrister at 1 King’s Bench Walk and Katherine Dunseath, barrister at 3 Paper Buildings, discuss the Court of Appeal’s judgment in Mills v Mills, which highlights the financial ties afforded by joint lives maintenance payments.
