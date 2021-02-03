Main house and first floor annex were not each suitable for use as a single dwelling (Andrew and Tiffany Doe v HMRC)

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Andrew and Tiffany Doe v HMRC, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) held that a main house and an annex (on the first floor of the main house) did not each count as a single dwelling for the purposes of multiple dwellings relief (MDR). The FTT also confirmed that an amended stamp duty land tax (SDLT) return that may result in a refund of SDLT is only filed when signed and dated transaction documents accompany the amended return. or to read the full analysis.