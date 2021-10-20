LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Immigration / Sponsored work / Intra-Company routes

Legal News

MAC report on Intra-company transfers

Published on: 20 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • MAC report on Intra-company transfers
  • What was the MAC asked to look into, and why?
  • What did the MAC say about the impact of ICT?
  • What were the key ICT recommendations?
  • What about the recommendations on inward investment—setting up subsidiaries?
  • Where does this leave ICT?

Article summary

Immigration analysis: Charlie Pring of Taylor Wessing examines the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) report on the Intra-Company Transfer (ICT) visa route. He considers what the MAC was asked to review and why, the MAC’s conclusions on ICT’s impact, the key recommendations and where it leaves ICT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Precedents
View More
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 Precedents
View More