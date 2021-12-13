LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

LV members reject Bain Capital’s £530m takeover offer

Published on: 13 December 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Members of mutual insurer Liverpool Victoria (LV) have rejected a £530m (US$700m) takeover offer by US private equity giant Bain Capital Credit, setting it up as a potential merger prospect for another British mutual. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

