Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / Investment treaty arbitration / Understanding investment treaty arbitration

Legal News

Luxembourg—enforcement proceedings sent back to Court of Appeal (Kazakhstan v Stati)

Luxembourg—enforcement proceedings sent back to Court of Appeal (Kazakhstan v Stati)
Published on: 17 February 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Luxembourg—enforcement proceedings sent back to Court of Appeal (Kazakhstan v Stati)
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: The Cour de Cassation of Luxembourg overturned an order enforcing a $US 506 m Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC) award against Kazakhstan that was issued to two Moldovan energy investors, ruling that the lower court improperly dealt with evidence allegedly backing the former Soviet state’s claims that the award was procured through fraud. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to

LEXISNEXIS

Compulsory winding up of a company—the process and procedure

STOP PRESS: The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 contains provisions which, on a temporary basis (presently until 31 December 2020) impose significant limitations on the ability for a creditor to seek a winding-up order against a company. For further reading, see Practice Note: Corporate

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More