Luxembourg—enforcement proceedings sent back to Court of Appeal (Kazakhstan v Stati)

Law360: The Cour de Cassation of Luxembourg overturned an order enforcing a $US 506 m Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC) award against Kazakhstan that was issued to two Moldovan energy investors, ruling that the lower court improperly dealt with evidence allegedly backing the former Soviet state’s claims that the award was procured through fraud.
